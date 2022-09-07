Falls Area Bicyclists ride to City Hall for budget meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Falls Area Bicyclists held a ride to City Hall tonight for the city’s budget hearings in hopes of creating safer roadways for bicyclists.

Matt Cook, with the Falls Area Bicyclists says it was important to model the proposed bicycle path before tonight’s meeting.

“Our route tonight is following the proposed bicycle boulevard starting here at Sherman and then heading down the proposed boulevard at 15th street down to downtown,” said Matt Cook, with the Falls Area Bicyclists.

With safety being a large aspect of the cause.

“It is a safety thing because many of our streets and vehicles travel quickly and so we’re trying to find dedicated routes so that we can get the bicycles off the main routes and onto our safe spaces,” said Cook.

They say showing up in numbers at the city council meeting is the best way to show representation.

“It’s really about who’s in the trenches and who’s experiencing it firsthand. I am sure they have independent council and research as well, but I think it’s going to look a little bit more perspective for those who do commute to work,” said Jacquelinee Franken, spokesperson for Fall Area Bicyclists.

It also comes down to educating the whole community whether you ride a bike or drive.

“We really want to just inhibit a little bit more education as cyclists, enthusiasts, or people interested, and the people that we share the roadways with,” said Franken.

Members of Falls Area Bicyclists hope tonight’s meeting will help to improve biking throughout the Sioux Falls community.

