Great Shots eager to host Sam Hunt concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest events that comes to Sioux Falls every year is one week away.

The Sanford International brought in tens of thousands of spectators each of the last four years. But in year five, it is doing something big and new to attract more fans.

It isn’t at the course and has nothing to do with golf. Well, almost nothing to do with golf.

In past years, the tourney has hosted a private party with live musicians on an evening before Friday’s first round. But next Thursday night, in front of over 3,500, including the general public, there will be a major concert at Great Shots golf facility. Grammy-nominated country artist Sam Hunt will headline.

But why would a golf event want to be a part of something like this?

”There’s been many concerts that have been done at other PGA Tour Champions events,” said Sanford International tournament director Davis Trosin. “It’s just a way to add to the week, but also bring out a different demographic of fans to hopefully attend the tournament.”

Trosin said Great Shots was selected as a venue because of the “great partnership” Sanford-owned Great Shots has with the tourney, and because the facility is outdoors — “who doesn’t love an outdoor concert?” — and a fun place for people to be introduced to golf, which in turn might make them more likely to go to the golf event.

All concert tickets for the public are $65, and they get each spectator a place to stand on the turf, and a grounds pass for Friday’s golf. The latter is a $20 value that allows fans to walk the course and sit in public bleacher stands on a few of the holes, does not gain access into spacious private tent areas on the 10th, 17th, and 18th holes, where a lot of the best theater happens.

Many of the folks sitting in those hospitality suites at the golf event will be sitting in the hitting bays at Great Shots, which will turn into VIP suites for sponsors and their guests.

General public concert spectators will not be allowed into the Great Shots indoor facilities that include the sports bar and restaurant. Food trucks, makeshift beer tents, and portable bathrooms will line the east side of the turf. The musical acts will perform on a stage about 150 feet from the hitting bays.

Great Shots has hosted one prime-time, glow-in-the-dark golf event with a live DJ, but this will be the venue’s first concert.

Jonathan Buckley, the facility’s director of operations, has been on board since Great Shots opened in December 2019. He said there really aren’t any major hurdles in getting ready for the concert.

”It’s something that we’ve been planning the last couple years,” Buckley said. “Obviously, covid and the pandemic changed our previous plans. But, again, we’re super excited.”

The staff required to prepare and work the event will be many of the same people who work shows at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and Sanford Pentagon. Parking will be ample on the grounds of the Sanford Sports Complex, and the nearby Blue Rock Bar and Grill will host a pre-party. But you’ll have to pay $50 for VIP parking at Great Shots.

Hunt is a Grammy-nominated Nashville-recording artist who won the American Music Award for New Artist of the Year in 2015. The Georgia native has charted numerous No. 1 singles during his solo career and has back-to-back platinum-selling albums. Since his debut album was released in 2014, Hunt has accumulated over 11 billion global streams and has earned 39 million RIAA certified units.

There are still tickets available for the Sam Hunt show, and the actual golf open to the public tees off next Thursday morning with the Pro-Am. That is the first day the public is allowed into Minnehaha Country Club to watch golf.

VIP tickets to the concert — where you can hang out in the sports bar and be a part of the suite areas — plus a ground pass to the tourney, are available for $250.

Tickets for each of the three competitive rounds of the Sanford International — the ones separate from the concert — are $20 per day, and a weekly ticket to get into all four days of the event is $50. Tickets are free to all military, and kids age 15 and under.

For more information on tickets to the show and the golf tournament, click here >> https://www.sanfordinternational.com/tickets/

