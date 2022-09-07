Learning about the Galapagos Tortoise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back, we are here at the Great Plains Zoo and about to learn all about the Galapagos Tortoise. I am here with the Lead Zoo Keeper of the Reptile Area, Kim Miller. Let us know about this beautiful tortoise, one of a kind beautiful reptile, tell us all about it.

“Yes. They are pretty amazing, as you said, they are from the Galapagos Islands. What’s really neat about that is every island there has its own subspecies. So each island has a little bit different tortoise but in general, all about the same. I would say the coolest thing about them is their giant shell. Each of these tortoises weighs over 400 pounds. Tritan is 433, and Hercules is 504, but the shell isn’t the heaviest part of them, it’s actually pretty lightweight,” said Lead Zoo Keeper of Reptiles Kim Miller.

“Because of its structure, it has some honeycomb stuff on the inside that makes it lightweight and airy, their lungs are attached to their spines on their backs, not in their chests where we would think of them like ours are. They are very curious as you can see. Their main form source of diet is fruits and veggies, and grasses, romaine lettuce is one of their favorites. We give them dandelions once in a while and let them browse from trees. We also give them a specialized tortoise pellet and a calcium supplement,” said Kim.

They can live pretty long, how long can they live?

“Yes, they can live up to 80 and 100 years old. Each of ours are 29 years old. Hercules is going to celebrate his 30th birthday here in September. So it is coming up. They can live a long long time,” said Kim.

That is pretty neat. You mentioned the females are a little smaller.

“Yes, they weigh about 250-300 pounds,” said Kim.

It seems like these are pals or brothers almost, are they typically solitary or one friend with them?”

“They come together for breeding, I wouldn’t say they are a herd animal or anything. They do well living in groups,” said Kim.

And what’s the coldest that they can be in being here?

“With our temperature guidelines, it is kind of tricky. They move out of this exhibit for the winter, they have a heated barn here for when it gets chilly when it gets under 50 degrees. They have access to a heat lamp when they want to warm up. It never gets too hot but gets too cold,” said Kim.

The Galapagos Islands I mean, the tropical weather there. Wonderful. Any other fun facts about these two, or Galapagos Tortoises in general?

“I guess, for me, I’ve worked here for 18 years now, and I have gotten to see how big they have gotten and it is kind of crazy. I’ve looked at the older pictures I had of them and how little they were and the different areas they lived in the zoo, in the tortoise tunnel over in the farm small enough to fit in there and now they definitely wouldn’t. So, that’s been fun to see them grow. It takes more and more people if we need to lift one and move every time,” said Kim.

I can only imagine. Thank you Kim for letting us in on these amazing tortoises, both of them seem to have their own personalities and you let us feed them, we appreciate that.

