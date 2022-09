SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln boys and girls soccer teams won by identical scores of 2-0 Tuesday afternoon at the Cavaliers home field. Rikhav Thakkar and Tallen Dobson had the game’s only goals in the boys win. Cassidy Jennings had the shutout in goal for Lincoln in the girls game.

