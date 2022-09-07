Avera Medical Minute
Man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2 of them

Tyrone Hughley, 37, was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility of parole after 60 years.
By Alec Sapolin and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A Cleveland man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to raping three underage sisters and impregnating two of them.

The girls were ages 10, 12 and 13 at the time of the rapes between June 2020 and August 2021, according to a news release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley.

Tyrone Hughley, 37, was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility of parole after 60 years, the release said. He will also be listed as a Tier III Sex Offender and will have to register as such every 90 days for the rest of his life.

The investigation began when the 10-year-old girl was brought to a doctor by her grandmother and was found to be pregnant, the release said. The 13-year-old girl was also found to be pregnant.

Investigations led by the Cleveland Division of Police’s Sex Crimes Unit found all three sisters had been raped at their home, and fetal DNA from both pregnant sisters was “a 99.9999999% match” with Hughley, the release said.

Hughley was arrested on Nov. 17, according to court dockets. He was given a $100,000 bond.

Hughley pleaded guilty to three counts of rape Monday, the press release said, and received his sentencing Tuesday.

“Few crimes reach the level of depravity as the ones committed by Tyrone Hughley. He sexually assaulted three siblings and impregnated (them),” O’Malley said in a comment. “He has earned every day of his minimum 60-year sentence. I pray this family and these girls heal from this unimaginable trauma.”

Officials did not clarify how Hughley knew the girls.

