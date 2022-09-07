Oregon shooting suspect arrested in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers in Oregon sent out a release detailing a shooting incident involving a suspect that had just been released from prison and was considered armed and dangerous.

The report from the Seaside Police Department released on Aug. 28 said officers were notified of the shooting when the victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Portland hospital for medical attention.

The victim said he did not personally know the suspect. However, officials believed “this was not a random encounter.” Officers said the suspect, Jeremy Morinville, 24, from Warrenton, was a dangerous, wanted individual.

On Sept. 5, around 7:20 p.m., the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announced they were able to locate and arrest Morinville without incident in northwest Sioux Falls. Morinville is currently in custody in the Minnehaha County Jail, charged as a Fugitive from Justice.

