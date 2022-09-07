SDSU edges Chicago State in college volleyball at Pentagon in 5-setter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State volleyball picked up a hard-found five-set (25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 28-30, 17-15) win over Chicago State Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Crystal Burk matched her career high of 27 kills in the contest, helping the Jacks move to 4-2 on the year.The Jacks started off strong, taking the opening two sets before Chicago State came roaring back in the next two to force a tiebreak game. Down 22-16 in set four, the Jackrabbits nearly rallied to end the match but ultimately fell 30-28.Trailing 7-4 in set five, the Jackrabbits used a five-point scoring run capped off by a Crystal Burk ace to lead 9-7. After a 9-9 tie the sides traded 3-0 runs to tie the set against at 12-all.

Elyse Winter put down one of her nine kills and took part in a block to give the Jacks match point at 15-14. The Cougars put one more point on the board for the 15-15 tie but a ball-handling error and another Winter kill ended the marathon match in favor of the Jackrabbits.A number of Jackrabbits put together career performances.

Sydney Andrews totaled nine blocks, Elyse Winter added six and Faith Saewert put up 25 digs, all career bests. Burk’s 27 kills led all players. She also contributed 19 digs, three blocks and an ace.

Anna Nerad chipped in nine kills and four blocks. Raegen Reilly dished 51 assists and had 11 digs.

Chicago State had a trio of players with double-digit kills. Whitney Barnes had 19, Yanlis Feliz had 17 and Berenice Almeyda added 12 kills.

