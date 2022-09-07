Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU edges Chicago State in college volleyball at Pentagon in 5-setter

Jacks win 5-set thriller as Crystal Burk leads the way with 27 kills!
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State volleyball picked up a hard-found five-set (25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 28-30, 17-15) win over Chicago State Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Crystal Burk matched her career high of 27 kills in the contest, helping the Jacks move to 4-2 on the year.The Jacks started off strong, taking the opening two sets before Chicago State came roaring back in the next two to force a tiebreak game. Down 22-16 in set four, the Jackrabbits nearly rallied to end the match but ultimately fell 30-28.Trailing 7-4 in set five, the Jackrabbits used a five-point scoring run capped off by a Crystal Burk ace to lead 9-7. After a 9-9 tie the sides traded 3-0 runs to tie the set against at 12-all.

Elyse Winter put down one of her nine kills and took part in a block to give the Jacks match point at 15-14. The Cougars put one more point on the board for the 15-15 tie but a ball-handling error and another Winter kill ended the marathon match in favor of the Jackrabbits.A number of Jackrabbits put together career performances.

Sydney Andrews totaled nine blocks, Elyse Winter added six and Faith Saewert put up 25 digs, all career bests. Burk’s 27 kills led all players. She also contributed 19 digs, three blocks and an ace.

Anna Nerad chipped in nine kills and four blocks. Raegen Reilly dished 51 assists and had 11 digs.

Chicago State had a trio of players with double-digit kills. Whitney Barnes had 19, Yanlis Feliz had 17 and Berenice Almeyda added 12 kills.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve...
Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public
A suspect is in custody following a standoff with police.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following standoff with Sioux Falls police
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards
Governor Noem's comments on pork processing plant spark reactions
Governor Noem’s comments on Sioux Falls pork processing plant spark reaction

Latest News

Bergen Reilly hopes to play in Olympics after college volleyball career
Bergen Reilly hopes to play Olympic volleyball after college
Washington and Lincoln get AA Volleyball victories Tuesday night
Washington and Lincoln get AA Volleyball victories Tuesday night
Lincoln sweeps Jefferson in HS Soccer doubleheader
Lincoln sweeps Jefferson in HS Soccer doubleheader
Two former Packers are excited to face former team as members of the Vikings
Two former Packers are excited to face old team as Vikings