SDSU hires Vernon Brown to lead SDSU Connect in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University may have a new representative who will expand the establishment’s network.

In a press release, South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn announced that alumn Vernon Brown has been hired as the associate vice president for external affairs, pending approval by the South Dakota Board of Regents.

The position will lead SDSU Connect and the university’s work with key stakeholders, collaborations, and strategic initiatives in the Sioux Falls area.

“We are excited to have Vernon serve in this critical role that will build important relationships and partnerships in South Dakota’s largest community,” Dunn said. “SDSU serves the entire state of South Dakota, but based on the rapid growth of Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas, it is important we have an individual with Vernon’s experience focus specifically on that community.”

SDSU Connect, an initiative launched by Dunn, was created following a year of discovery and connecting with Sioux Falls leaders, educators, and community members. The initiative involved a 40-member task force with campus leaders visiting and learning the needs of the state’s largest city, and conversely, the city’s leaders going to the Brookings campus to better understand its role as the state’s first land-grant university and the resources it provides to the communities of South Dakota.

“We remain steadfast in our land-grant mission of providing access to the benefits of higher education for the citizens of our state,” Dunn said. “That access is not only limited to the educational benefits but also research, SDSU Extension services, faculty expertise, the arts, intercollegiate athletics, and many others. Sioux Falls and surrounding communities will all benefit from those opportunities.”

Brown’s responsibility as the associate vice president for external affairs will be to help SDSU cater to Sioux Falls’ expected rapid growth.

More on Brown’s experience and personal story

“Vernon has deep and unique experience in marketing and public relations that produce positive results for government, schools, and nonprofits,” Dunn added. “That experience, combined with the resources SDSU has to offer, will provide significant opportunities for the Sioux Falls business communities, educational systems, and many other organizations.”

Brown has 20 years of business executive leadership at SDN Communications. He also served eight years on the Sioux Falls City Council and, before that, worked as a television reporter. He and his wife, Tami ‘94, own and operate The Spice & Tea Exchange of Sioux Falls.

“The jobs I earned and the ways I’ve been able to give back to my community wouldn’t have happened if not for the education I received from SDSU,” Brown said. “This role allows me to use my experience to help other citizens, governments, businesses, and nonprofits benefit from all SDSU offers so they can recognize their full potential. I am very honored for this opportunity and look forward to building on the early success of SDSU Connect.”

Brown will begin his new role on Sept. 30.

