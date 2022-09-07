South Dakota COVID-19 update: Death toll breaks 3,000, active cases and hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of COVID-19-related deaths in South Dakota has surpassed 3,000.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, since last Wednesday, there have been nine COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 3,002. Of those who died, one was in their 60s, and eight were in 80 years or older. However, health officials say both active cases and the number of people hospitalized with the virus fell over the past week.

Health officials are urging people to wear masks again as the majority of South Dakota counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. This means there are at least 100 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 10% or more. To view a map of the spread rate per county, click here.

The information from the DOH does not specify the vaccination status of those who contracted COVID-19. Health officials from the DOH say, “South Dakotans with a COVID-19 booster dose, compared to unvaccinated persons, had substantially reduced their case rates, hospitalization rates, and death rates.”

