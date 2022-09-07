Avera Medical Minute
Successful benefit raises almost half a million for children’s home society

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota announced their recent fundraising event was a success.

Children’s Home Society of South Dakota announced in a recent release that with generous support from businesses and individuals across the state and beyond, the 2022 Caring for the Kids Celebration held on Aug. 6 and 7 raised a net total of over $490,000.

“Children’s Home Society thanks our donors, board, staff, volunteers, and friends for making this possible,” says Chief Philanthropy Officer Jon Mammenga. “We’re honored and humbled by the outpouring of support from the community.”

More about the event

This year’s event theme was “Celebrating Staff” and included a special introduction of a former CHS alumnus, Cade, who now works as a Residential Youth Counselor at Black Hills Children’s Home.

In addition to major sponsorships, the event included a car raffle, golf classic, wish wall, and auction packages. During the Celebration banquet, two challenge gifts were announced—$50,000 from Jim and Nini Hart and $50,000 from Spronk Brothers III, the Spronk Family, Staff, and Growers. The winner of the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek, donated by Schulte Subaru, was Arthur Wallace from Sioux Falls, S.D.

