Two former Packers are excited to face old team as Vikings

Smith and Sullivan were Green Bay Packers before this season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota Vikings open the season Sunday afternoon with the Green Bay Packers at US Bank Stadium. What a way to kick off the regular season. And for a pair of former Packers, the game takes on extra significance now that they are wearing purple uniforms.

Za’Darius Smith says, ”You know at the end of the day it’s a game we all get to play and do something that we love and I just can’t wait to go against my old team. To prepare for him, he’s a great quarterback and hopefully I get a chance to take him down a couple of times.”

Chandon Sullivan says, “It’s another opportunity to go out there and prove myself in this league. I’m blessed to be in this position. I came in undrafted and I’m just thankful to be here. I get to play my old team and prove myself. It’s going to be fun.”

There are many who are picking the Vikings to win the division with all the offensive weapons they possess. I think the new head coach Kevin O’Connell will make a big difference in how well this team does this year...

