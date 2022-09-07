Washington and Lincoln get AA Volleyball victories Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th-ranked Washington Warriors rallied past #3 Jefferson on the Cavaliers home floor Tuesday night for a 3-2 win and it was 15-13 in the tie-breaker. And at the Lincoln gym, the vocal home fans propelled the Patriots to an impressive 3-1 win over Brandon Valley.

#4 Pierre was also victorious in Class “AA” among ranked teams. In “A” #1 SF Christian and #2 Dakota Valley both won, while #3 Wagner and #4 RC Christian both lost.

In Class “B” #1 Warner and #3 Chester both won matches.

