Watertown breaks ground on new ice arena

The $36 million two-sheet ice arena should be finished by the fall of next year.
The $36 million two-sheet ice arena should be finished by the fall of next year.(alphamediausa)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new ice arena in Watertown will be held at the construction site.

According to Alpha Media, the groundbreaking ceremony will start at 4 p.m. at the construction site north of Hobby Lobby, just off Willow Creek Drive. The naming rights agreement is expected to be announced at the groundbreaking as well.

The two-sheet ice arena should be finished by the fall of next year, and the project will cost approximately $36 million. The release from Alpha Media says sales tax revenue bonds will cover the majority of that expense and a local fundraising group called the ‘Build It Now Committee” has raised about $9 million for the project.

Another hot day