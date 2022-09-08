Avera Medical Minute
Bergen Reilly is enjoying her new role with younger volleyball players

O’Gorman senior is following in the footsteps of Taryn Kloth
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -What O’Gorman senior Bergen Reilly is doing with international volleyball for Team USA is remarkable.

The Knights standout is in the Dominican as a high school athlete playing with the Olympic level team in the Pan American Cup thanks to a positive COVID test for one of the players. And last night she stepped in and started as a setter and was terrific.

Bergen grew up following former Knight standout Taryn Kloth who had a great career at Creighton and then in the sand at L-S-U. And she’s well aware that now she’s the one little girls are looking up to. ”Yes I’m really excited for that because like I said on the radio, I always looked up to Taryn Kloth and she was always like that person for me and so now I know how those little girls feel and I hope I can be that role model for them too.”

Bergen will return to play for the Knights when this tournament is over. And she’ll head to Nebraska for early enrollment after this semester when she finishes high school early.

