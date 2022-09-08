Blue Dog Lake latest to become infested with zebra mussels

WAUBAY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks announced Thursday that Blue Dog Lake in Waubay is the latest to become infested with zebra mussels.

The aquatic invasive species majorly disrupts ecosystems in bodies of water, and there is no current solution.

There are, however, methods of slowing the spread.

”There’s a number of different prevention efforts that can slow down the spread of zebra mussels. Education is certainly one of them. A very effective method is to conduct regular inspections of boats,” said Dan Loveland, President of the South Dakota Lakes & Streams Association.

Blue Dog Lake is now the 10th lake in South Dakota to become infested in the last four years. Loveland says the rate of infestations is set to outpace neighboring states that have dealt with aquatic invasive species much longer than South Dakota has.

“Minnesota, for example, only about four or five percent of their lakes have been confirmed with zebra mussels, and we’re now on a pace over the last four years to catch them fairly quickly. That’s alarming to us,” said Loveland.

The Lakes & Streams Association has called on Game, Fish & Parks to increase boat inspections, but says most of those inspections are concentrated west of the Missouri River.

“East of the Missouri River, only 23% of the boat inspections are taken place, yet we have well over 80% of the lakes in eastern South Dakota. Conducting those inspections has been proven to be one of the most effective ways to keep zebra mussels from spreading to other lakes,” said Loveland.

Blue Dog Fish Hatchery receives some of its water supply from the lake, and that could mean zebra mussels spread even faster.

”The big concern then is that as fish are reared and put into transport trucks and delivered to lakes all over the eastern part of South Dakota, then they could be actually transporting zebra mussel larva along with those fish and even accelerate the spread of zebra mussels much quicker,” said Loveland.

Moving forward, the South Dakota Lakes & Streams Association just wants to see more effort put in by the state to preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species.

”We just need to do more in South Dakota. We need to step up the effort and that takes more focus and it takes more resources. That’s what we’re looking for,” said Loveland.

