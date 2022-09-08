‘Days Of Our Lives’ offered exclusively on Peacock starting Sept. 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, Sept. 12, “Days of our Lives” will be available exclusively on Peacock. New episodes are available at 6 a.m. ET on weekdays. Past 100 episodes are available on a rolling basis.

Representatives from the “Days of our Lives” marketing, have a toll-free number and call center that will be managed and operated within NBCUniversal, so anyone with questions can talk to someone at NBCU who will help them transition and continue to enjoy Days of our Lives. That toll-free number is 855-597-1827.

New Peacock Premium customers can able to sign up for just $1.99 per month or $19.99 for one year. That’s compared with the regular Peacock Premium pricing of $4.99/month (with ads) or $9.99/month (no ads).

Helpful resources for navigating Peacock

Help Site: https://www.peacocktv.com/help Initiate Live Chat by clicking on yellow “Chat Button” in bottom right corner

Sign In Help: https://www.peacocktv.com/help/article/why-can-t-i-sign-in

Supported Devices Page: https://www.peacocktv.com/help/article/what-devices-and-platforms-are-supported-by-peacock

Twitter Handle : @PeacockTVCare Instagram: @PeacockTV Youtube: @PeacockTV

