DCI: Sioux Falls officers justified in firing shots on July 11, no injuries reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation found the Sioux Falls Officers justified in firing their weapons in the officer-involved shooting on July 11.

South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the DCI released the summary of the July 11, 2022, officer-involved shooting that occurred in northeast Sioux Falls by two Sioux Falls police officers.

The report found that the suspect had aimed a firearm at an officer before the officers fired and that the officers were justified in using lethal force. The work of DCI agents, Crime Lab Technicians, and the video and audio recordings of this incident showed the officers faced clear and present danger and that there was a potential danger to bystanders, according to South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo.

“The safety of the public and of law enforcement personnel is paramount,” said Vargo. “The officers’ use of their firearms was reasonable and consistent with proper police work. I also want to commend the officers for their quick de-escalation of the incident by switching to less lethal tactics immediately after it was determined that the suspect no longer posed a threat.”

The DCI would like to thank the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Sioux Falls Crime Lab for their assistance and cooperation during the investigation. The summary of the incident can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.