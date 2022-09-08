Avera Medical Minute
Dordt “Defends” home court in battle of ranked volleyball teams against DWU

Defenders sweep Tigers in Sioux Center
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defender volleyball team has always been tough to beat on the home floor in Sioux Center. And Wednesday was a great example of that as the Defenders swept 16th-ranked DWU in straight sets 25-22, 25-19 and 25-15 to improve to 8-2 and 2-0 in GPAC play. Grace Langemeier led the way with 12 kills and former SF Christian standout Ellie Voss had 7 kills and 6 blocks. Corrina Timmermans had 8 kills for #24 Dordt as well

DWU drops to 7-3 and 0-2 in the GPAC. Ady Dwight with 13 kills led both teams and teammate Mackenzie Miller had 11. The Tigers host #8 Northwestern next Wednesday in Mitchell.

