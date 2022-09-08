Evans and Nelson are upbeat after 2 losses and looking forward to Presidents Bowl 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 31st Annual Presidents Bowl is Saturday at Howard Wood Field and the first game features two teams looking for their first win of the season.

Both Roosevelt and Washington are coming off 1-sided losses, The Riders were stunned at the Dakota Bowl... And the Warriors also fell behind right away to Jefferson on Friday to the top-ranked Cavaliers. But both coaches feel they have the talent to turn things around and the right attitude from their players.

Washington Football Coach Ryan Evans says, ”That’s what you want, that’s what you try and instill into players. How are you going to act when times get tough. We’re happy with our kids efforts so far and they’re fighting and we can’t ask for anything more. They’re giving us their best, absolutely.”

Roosevelt Football Coach Kim Nelson says, ”I don’t want to struggle anymore. But we might have to change the way we coach, change the way we approach the game a little bit. So we’re all kind of learning what our team can do. right now, the players and the coaches. And hopefully we can figure it out pretty soon.”

These two teams play in the first game of the day. Both coaches are optimistic about the remainder of the season because they have good athletes. And the Warriors will be getting healthier as well.

We’ll hear from the Jefferson and Lincoln coaches tomorrow.

