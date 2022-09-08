Avera Medical Minute
Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for featured homes

By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re in the market for a new home, there’s an opportunity to view some of the latest homes in the Sioux Empire as part of the Fall Parade of Homes.

It also allows people to see the latest in technology and home design by chatting with the builders behind the project.

“It’s a great way for us to show what we do and for people to meet us personally because when we build a home for people, you’re going to be talking to us every day,” Tonya Grismer said, the co-owner of NRG Homes.

Shannon and Tonya Grismer are experts in designing smart homes.

“It’s very unique, very wild the things you can do with that, from closing garage doors to shutting off every light in this house with the push of one button, it is very amazing technology,” Shannon said.

The featured home on the west side of the town showcases the latest in trends and tech, from the lights to the vinyl plank floor.

“The pattern on the floor matches the pattern in the picture on the floor. Therefore, when you look across it, it looks real. As light shines across it, it’s as real as any wood floor could ever look,” Matt Thornton said, the owner of Thornton Flooring.

Not only is all the technology in the home appealing to the eye, but it also serves a good purpose.

“We’re trying to build the most energy-efficient home we can. We’re controlling the air that is coming into and out of this home with the technology that we’re using,” Shannon said.

Most homes in the parade are free to attend, but the feature homes cost $5 to tour. The money raised will go towards the Care Foundation.

“We raise money so we can give back to community-related projects such as the repair affair, we give scholarships to kids, and then we have a workforce development grant program where we give money to area schools, to build shop programs and teach the younger generation about our industry,” Cory Hjellming said, the Care Foundation president.

You can view all the locations participating in this year’s Fall Parade of Homes on the Sioux Empire Home Builders Association Website.

