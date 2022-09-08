Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fatal two-car crash in Edmunds County

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5 News)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWDLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities reported a fatal two-car crash east of Bowdle on Wednesday morning.

Preliminary crash information from the Department of Public Safety says a 1995 International 9400 straight truck was northbound on 330th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign and attempted to cross U.S. Highway 12. The truck was struck by a Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer that was westbound on U.S. Highway 12.

Officials say the 47-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. The 59-year-old male driver of the straight truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Bowdle hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending against the driver of the straight truck. The names of those involved are pending notification of the families.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Update: Toddler found dead in Clark car
Officers said the suspect, Jeremy Morinville, 24, from Warrenton, was a dangerous, wanted...
Oregon shooting suspect arrested in Minnehaha County
police lights
Death by smoke inhalation ruled a homicide in Sioux Falls
FRANCISCO BENNETT, MUG SHOT
Police: Man asks to ‘borrow’ car and fires shot towards victim in Sioux Falls

Latest News

After being postponed for two years due to the pandemic, First Lutheran Church will have their...
First Lutheran Church’s 100th Anniversary Concert takes place Sunday
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Hot today, cooler tomorrow
Flying at the Aberdeen Regional Airport just got a little safer.
Aberdeen airport receives automated bag screening technology
College home gamedays are right around the corner and different universities here in South...
Universities prepare for gamedays with new alcohol sales