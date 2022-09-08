Fatal two-car crash in Edmunds County

BOWDLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities reported a fatal two-car crash east of Bowdle on Wednesday morning.

Preliminary crash information from the Department of Public Safety says a 1995 International 9400 straight truck was northbound on 330th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign and attempted to cross U.S. Highway 12. The truck was struck by a Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer that was westbound on U.S. Highway 12.

Officials say the 47-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. The 59-year-old male driver of the straight truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Bowdle hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending against the driver of the straight truck. The names of those involved are pending notification of the families.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

