Government officials lament loss of Queen Elizabeth II

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2012 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II escorted by British...
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2012 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II escorted by British Foreign Secretary William Hague, unseen, tours The Foreign and Commonwealth Office during an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)(Alastair Grant | AP)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many government officials have lamented the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Among the mourning are President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. A statement was released in response to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying, “She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection.” The full statement can be read here.

