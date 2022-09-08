Government officials lament loss of Queen Elizabeth II

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many government officials have lamented the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Among the mourning are President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. A statement was released in response to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying, “She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection.” The full statement can be read here.

An incredible life so well led.



Her Majesty saw so many triumphs and tragedies in her 96 years on earth. Royalty who could walk with the common man. May she Rest In Peace. https://t.co/WC27rjpwvH — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II lived a long, incredible life – an undeniably important fixture in world history. Kimberley and I are praying for her family and thinking of America’s friends in the UK during this difficult time. May the Queen rest in peace. — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) September 8, 2022

Today, we mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Her seven decades of leadership leave a legacy of dignity and steadfastness. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) September 8, 2022

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.