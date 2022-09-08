Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hot Today, Big Changes Tomorrow

High Risk of Fire Danger Today
Rain Builds in for Friday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be a hot and breezy day across most of the region. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s and low 90s in the north, to the mid to upper 90s in the south. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph. The temps, wind, and dry conditions all combine for a high risk of fire danger today, especially in central South Dakota. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. CDT until 8 p.m. CDT.

A cold front is going to start to slide through the region later today into tonight. That will cause the wind to switch to the north and some cooler air will start to spill into the region. This frontal system also brings in a chance for some rain late tonight into Friday. We could see the rain linger through the day Friday, especially in the south and east. Highs Friday will be much cooler. Most of us will be in the upper 60s and low 70s!

It’ll feel fall-like this weekend with highs this weekend only getting into the lower to mid 70s. We’ll stay dry not only through the weekend but even throughout much of the first half of next week. Temperatures will get back to the 80s next week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Authorities investigate death of small child in Clark
Officers said the suspect, Jeremy Morinville, 24, from Warrenton, was a dangerous, wanted...
Oregon shooting suspect arrested in Minnehaha County
police lights
Death by smoke inhalation ruled a homicide in Sioux Falls
FRANCISCO BENNETT, MUG SHOT
Police: Man asks to ‘borrow’ car and fires shot towards victim in Sioux Falls

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
One More Hot Day
Cooler for Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Heating Up Again