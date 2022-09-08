Hot Today, Big Changes Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be a hot and breezy day across most of the region. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s and low 90s in the north, to the mid to upper 90s in the south. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph. The temps, wind, and dry conditions all combine for a high risk of fire danger today, especially in central South Dakota. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. CDT until 8 p.m. CDT.

A cold front is going to start to slide through the region later today into tonight. That will cause the wind to switch to the north and some cooler air will start to spill into the region. This frontal system also brings in a chance for some rain late tonight into Friday. We could see the rain linger through the day Friday, especially in the south and east. Highs Friday will be much cooler. Most of us will be in the upper 60s and low 70s!

It’ll feel fall-like this weekend with highs this weekend only getting into the lower to mid 70s. We’ll stay dry not only through the weekend but even throughout much of the first half of next week. Temperatures will get back to the 80s next week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.