Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hurricane Kay set to brush Mexico’s Baja peninsula

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Kay’s maximum sustained winds rose to 100 mph Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula this week.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay is steaming toward a possible brush with land on a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. And forecasters say it might bring rains to southernmost California by the weekend.

Authorities opened shelters and closed some roads ahead of Kay, which had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph Thursday.

Forecasters said it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula.

Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Authorities investigate death of small child in Clark
Officers said the suspect, Jeremy Morinville, 24, from Warrenton, was a dangerous, wanted...
Oregon shooting suspect arrested in Minnehaha County
police lights
Death by smoke inhalation ruled a homicide in Sioux Falls
FRANCISCO BENNETT, MUG SHOT
Police: Man asks to ‘borrow’ car and fires shot towards victim in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Bannon surrenders in NY in wall donor case
After being postponed for two years due to the pandemic, First Lutheran Church will have their...
First Lutheran Church’s 100th Anniversary Concert takes place Sunday
This photo provided by Stellantis shows the new, all-electric Jeep Recon. Jeep will start...
Jeep unveils its 1st electric SUVs for North America, Europe
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody
The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada...
Canada’s horrific knife rampage over as last suspect dies