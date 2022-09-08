Kids in hot cars: hot to prevent a tragedy with technology and reminders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The national safety council reports that, on average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle. While a majority have left in a vehicle, there is another consideration, especially here in the midwest.

The South Dakota summer sun can be an invitation for family fun.

The piercing rays can also become dangerous within minutes when a child is left in a car.

Amber Rollins with Kids and Cars dot org says many cases surround a change in schedule and sleep deprivation. Unfortunately, it can happen to even good parents:

“They’re like the type of parents that bought the most expensive car seat and had every outlet covered and every piece of furniture strapped to the wall. They had no idea they were capable of losing awareness of their child in the backseat,” said Rollins.

New legislation with the infrastructure bill requires an alert in new vehicles, but it’s not foolproof. For example, The alarm goes off anytime a back door is opened before the driver’s door opens. A chime will sound, whether it’s an item or a child in the back, leading to frequent alerts that could be tuned out.

Occupant detection technology has been developed. Rollins hopes it will soon be mandatory.

“It knows between a child’s heart beating and a grown-up’s heart beating, so it can tell if there’s an unattended child in a vehicle no matter how it got there,” said Rollins.

Another option for about 50 dollars is an electronic clip to be placed on the child or their car seat and a phone app. When there’s too much distance between the phone and the clip, an alarm will sound.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler says if you see a child alone in a car on a hot day, you can help.

“The windows are up on a hot day; it’s locked, you can’t gain access; call 9-1-1. If the child is getting lethargic, is lying there, looks like they’re sleeping, and you have extreme concerns, go ahead and break the window,” said Fessler.

There is one thing you can do today that will bring an extra measure of protection. Put your purse or wallet in the back seat, so when you arrive at your destination, you’ll be in the habit of opening the back doors and double-checking on your kids.

