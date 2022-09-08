Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln County Sheriffs report rollover accident near Harrisburg

Rollover Accident east of Harrisburg
Rollover Accident east of Harrisburg(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Sheriffs reported the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a single-car rollover accident near Harrisburg.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Facebook post says deputies responded to the scene of a single-car accident at 7:30 a.m. one mile east of Harrisburg on 273rd St. According to the officer’s investigation, the driver was distracted and lost control, causing the car to roll into a north ditch and continue into a cornfield. The driver was wearing a seatbelt during the crash, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.

The Harrisburg Fire Department and Patient Care EMS assisted at the scene.

