September 7th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Roosevelt’s Zoie Husman only needs a sliver of space, as she gets the kill and helps the Rough Riders to upset Washington.

Stuck on third down against Sioux Valley, Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carson Timmins extends the drive with a catch off his helmet for the first down.

Jefferson’s Ella Kvernmo beat the double block against Lincoln, getting the kill and helping the Cavaliers in the 3-2 win.

Tea’s Justin Henderson could not be beat this weekend in the 360 Sprints at Huset’s Speedway, picking up the wins Saturday and Sunday night for the sweep.

And our top spot this week goes to Beresford’s Jake Goblirsch and Jack Stenen. Goblirsch makes the catch from Tate VanOtterloo, and laterals it to Stenen who takes it in for the hook-and-ladder score.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

