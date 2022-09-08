Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

September 7th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Volleyball, Football and Huset’s
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Roosevelt’s Zoie Husman only needs a sliver of space, as she gets the kill and helps the Rough Riders to upset Washington.

Stuck on third down against Sioux Valley, Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carson Timmins extends the drive with a catch off his helmet for the first down.

Jefferson’s Ella Kvernmo beat the double block against Lincoln, getting the kill and helping the Cavaliers in the 3-2 win.

Tea’s Justin Henderson could not be beat this weekend in the 360 Sprints at Huset’s Speedway, picking up the wins Saturday and Sunday night for the sweep.

And our top spot this week goes to Beresford’s Jake Goblirsch and Jack Stenen. Goblirsch makes the catch from Tate VanOtterloo, and laterals it to Stenen who takes it in for the hook-and-ladder score.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Authorities investigate death of small child in Clark
A suspect is in custody following a standoff with police.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following standoff with Sioux Falls police
FRANCISCO BENNETT, MUG SHOT
Police: Man asks to ‘borrow’ car and fires shot towards victim in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Presidents Bowl preview of Washington vs. Roosevelt
Evans and Nelson are upbeat after 2 losses and looking forward to Presidents Bowl 31
Bergen Reilly is excited to be a role model for younger volleyball players
Bergen Reilly is enjoying her new role with younger volleyball players
Dordt sweeps DWU in battle of ranked teams in NAIA volleyball
Dordt “Defends” home court in battle of ranked volleyball teams against DWU
Vikings new head coach is excited for Sunday's home opener against Green Bay
Vikings new head coach is excited for Sunday’s opener against Green Bay