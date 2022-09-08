Universities prepare for gamedays with new alcohol sales

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -College home gamedays are right around the corner and different universities here in South Dakota say they might look a little bit different this year.

As organizers prepare for gamedays they have some new aspects to keep in mind.

This is due to the South Dakota Board of Regents decision to allow alcohol sales at university events for the first year.

And while administrators at both SDSU and USD say it will be a learning curve this year, they are excited.

“To be able to do it for every person that attends the game, like I try to tell people, it’s one element of the things that we do but it’s an important one and if you go to a lot of venues across the country on a Saturday you are able to purchase a beer,” said Justin Sell, athletic director at SDSU.

They say the key to this is making sure everyone is accounted for.

“All sections in white and sections in yellow will have the consumption of alcohol but we wanted you to be able to accommodate for those who would not partake in alcoholic beverages so we must two family friendly alcohol-free sections. The two alcohol free sections are 207 and 123.”

USD will also be selling alcohol at their upcoming gamedays and say their setup will look similar.

“You’re trying to make everything enjoyable for all the different types of people that are coming to your events and obviously adding beer sales helps a pretty large demographic, but we’ll also still be looking after those patroons that aren’t interested in that. So, we will have alcohol free zones where you can purchase tickets and alcohol will not be allowed in that section,” said Corey Jenkins, athletic director at USD.

He says they are hopeful for the turnout this coming week.

“We are going to begin that Friday night, so we play volleyball versus West Virginia at 7: 00p.m in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. And that will be our debut event where the public will be able to come up to the concession stand and buy a beer,” said Jenkins.

SDSU will have their first home football game this coming Saturday and say they will be expanding tailgating as well.

“Tailgating we added a whole other lot, we’ve had a waiting list in our main tailgate area for people to buy season passes so really, we’re expanding which is great because demand is up,” said Sell.

Universities and fans are excited for the first home games this year.

