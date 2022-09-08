Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

University of Sioux Falls celebrates 139-year history, unveils visual rebrand

University of Sioux Falls celebrates 139-year history, unveils visual rebrand
University of Sioux Falls celebrates 139-year history, unveils visual rebrand(University of Sioux Falls)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To celebrate 139 years of service, the University of Sioux Falls has updated their branding.

In a press release, representatives of the university said USF has just unveiled a refreshed visual brand that reflects the University’s core identity and mission while focusing on new and growing opportunities for the future.

“Prior to the development of the refreshed visual branding, USF surveyed students, faculty, alumni, trustees, and prospective students and their families about the USF experience,” explained Dr. Brett Bradfield, President of USF. “The surveys revealed several distinctive factors those audiences felt were important to USF, and those differences are directly reflected in the new marketing materials, including the logo and new positioning line The Difference Is Here.”

Campaign shows unique aspects of USF

The Difference Is Here campaign is designed to show how unique the University is in what it offers undergraduate, graduate, professional, and continuing education learners.

“Surveys indicated some of our key differences are the fact that we are located in the thriving and supportive Sioux Falls community where job opportunities and internships are available in many industries,” said Aimee Vander Feen, Vice President for Enrollment at USF. “We are also one of the most affordable Christian universities in the region with robust scholarship and financial aid packages that often make us even more affordable than state schools.”

Students list benefits of attending USF

Because of its small size and Christ-centered community, USF is able to offer small class sizes and professors who care beyond the classroom. Survey results from students and alumni consistently rank strong student-faculty relationships as a primary benefit of attending USF.

“We hear again and again from students visiting campus that feel genuinely welcome the moment they step foot on campus.” President Bradfield said. “That welcoming environment translates into an authentic recognition of each individual in our community throughout the duration of their college experience at USF.”

The new logo, positioning, and visual branding for USF can be viewed at USiouxFalls.Edu/TheDifference and on on-campus signage, billboards, digital media, and on the University’s social channels beginning Sept. 8.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Update: Toddler found dead in Clark car
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Officers said the suspect, Jeremy Morinville, 24, from Warrenton, was a dangerous, wanted...
Oregon shooting suspect arrested in Minnehaha County
police lights
Death by smoke inhalation ruled a homicide in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Rollover Accident east of Harrisburg
Lincoln County Sheriffs report rollover accident near Harrisburg
Fire on I-29
Lincoln County Deputies respond to box truck on fire on I-29
The shotgun found in the Buick Enclave following the arrest of Mario Reyes Rodriguez. The...
DCI: Sioux Falls officers justified in firing shots on July 11, no injuries reported
Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for feature home
Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for featured homes