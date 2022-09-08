University of Sioux Falls celebrates 139-year history, unveils visual rebrand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To celebrate 139 years of service, the University of Sioux Falls has updated their branding.

In a press release, representatives of the university said USF has just unveiled a refreshed visual brand that reflects the University’s core identity and mission while focusing on new and growing opportunities for the future.

“Prior to the development of the refreshed visual branding, USF surveyed students, faculty, alumni, trustees, and prospective students and their families about the USF experience,” explained Dr. Brett Bradfield, President of USF. “The surveys revealed several distinctive factors those audiences felt were important to USF, and those differences are directly reflected in the new marketing materials, including the logo and new positioning line The Difference Is Here.”

Campaign shows unique aspects of USF

The Difference Is Here campaign is designed to show how unique the University is in what it offers undergraduate, graduate, professional, and continuing education learners.

“Surveys indicated some of our key differences are the fact that we are located in the thriving and supportive Sioux Falls community where job opportunities and internships are available in many industries,” said Aimee Vander Feen, Vice President for Enrollment at USF. “We are also one of the most affordable Christian universities in the region with robust scholarship and financial aid packages that often make us even more affordable than state schools.”

Students list benefits of attending USF

Because of its small size and Christ-centered community, USF is able to offer small class sizes and professors who care beyond the classroom. Survey results from students and alumni consistently rank strong student-faculty relationships as a primary benefit of attending USF.

“We hear again and again from students visiting campus that feel genuinely welcome the moment they step foot on campus.” President Bradfield said. “That welcoming environment translates into an authentic recognition of each individual in our community throughout the duration of their college experience at USF.”

The new logo, positioning, and visual branding for USF can be viewed at USiouxFalls.Edu/TheDifference and on on-campus signage, billboards, digital media, and on the University’s social channels beginning Sept. 8.

