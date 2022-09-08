Vikings new head coach is excited for Sunday’s opener against Green Bay

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Vikings are wrapping up preparations for Sunday’s season opener against arch rival Green Bay at US Bank Stadium.

It’s a heck of a first game to start the career of new head coach Kevin O’Connell who’s excited for the opportunity. He says, ”You know myself personally I’m excited. I’m excited to get to US Bank Stadium on Sunday and feel that energy. I already feel it. Within the Twin Cities we gave the guys a little bit of time off last weekend and you don’t have to be out and about long to realize that people are excited this team and obviously about this game to start it all off.”

As Chad Greenway said on Calling All Sports today, this is really a big game for Minnesota since it’s at home. But he also expects some rust from the starters who barely played during the exhibition games.

