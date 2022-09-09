10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 8th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sanford International is back for year 5 and it’s next week at Minnehaha CC. The Presidents Bowl is Saturday, hear from the coaches at Jefferson and Lincoln. Harrisburg rolled to a win in girls soccer and plenty of HS Volleyball as Warner (over Northwestern), SF Christian and Jefferson were all victorious. And CJ Ham will do whatever his Vikings need the captain to do to help the team.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.