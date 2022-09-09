Checking in on the Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown kicked off at the beginning of September with 19 participating restaurants. We caught up with a couple of the participants to see how things are going so far.

Inside Shriver Square, you can find Glen Koch, the co-owner of The Cookie Jar Eatery, and he’s cooking up a Cuban sandwich.

“It’s actually a sandwich we can do because we don’t have a flat top or a grill here at the store and this is something we can utilize our steam table and our slow cookers to make this sandwich,” Koch said.

It’s a toasted garlic onion cheddar bun, slathered with mustard and topped with pickles, ham, swiss cheese, and of course, pulled pork.

“Yesterday of all the sandwiches I did it by far outpaced the other sandwiches,” Koch said.

Koch is using the pork showdown as an opportunity to make an announcement.

“There’s still a lot of people that haven’t found out that we’re back serving lunch so we thought if we participated in this it would be another to let people know we’re serving lunch,” Koch said.

Across the street from The Cookie Jar you can find Sunny’s Pizzeria inside 81 Arcade, who has their own pork pizza creation.

“I named it oink there it is so we could make a song and make a music video and have a little fun with it,” Jon Oppold said, the owner of Sunny’s Pizzeria.

They may have had some fun with the name, but the pizza is no joke.

“It’s Sweet Baby Rays honey bbq sauce, we have 3 different kinds of cheese it’s mozzarella, cheddar, and pepper jack, and three different kinds of meat, bacon ham, and Italian sausage,” Oppold said.

While all the competitors want to win, the Pork Showdown can serve a different purpose for each restaurant.

“There’s a lot of people who haven’t heard of us there’s a lot of people don’t know where down here inside this arcade bar so it’s just a great opportunity to get some new eyes on the brand and some new taste buds on the pizzas,” Oppold said.

“Been downtown for 20 years and it’s really grown a lot and it’s been fun to be a part of this little community,” Koch said.

Sunny’s Pizzeria is open Thursday and Sunday from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM as well as Friday and Saturday from 5:00 PM to midnight.

The Cookie Jar Eatery is open from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Tuesday through Friday.

