Death of Queen Elizabeth II hitting home in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II is receiving responses from all around the world. That also includes some from the United Kingdom living in South Dakota, wondering what’s next for their home country.

Even though the United Kingdom is thousands of miles away from South Dakota, that doesn’t mean the death of Queen Elizabeth II isn’t being watched closely.

In Brookings, Patrick Rainford, a Business Management exchange student at South Dakota State University says he’s been hearing from his family all day on what it’s been like at home in Manchester.

“It’s a sad day for everyone. I’ve been talking to back at home, and they’re all shocked at the news. And like I said, it’s just a very sad day. It’s all I’ve know, the Queen, for all of my life. Even my parents’ lives, that’s all they’ve known. She’s been the Queen.” Rainford said.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

On the throne for 70 years, the news of the 96-year-old’s death comes as an expected shock for many, knowing that the end could be near for days.

“The writing was on the wall when for the first time ever, she greeted the new Prime Minister at Balmoral this week, instead of going to London.” Associate Professor of History at SDSU Graham Wrightson said.

Wrightson said now begins a new chapter in the history of his home country of the United Kingdom with not only a new Prime Minister as of only a couple of days ago, but with a new king.

“It’s strange to think of how it’s going to change. Prince Charles has always been Prince Charles. Now he’s King Charles III officially.” Wrightson said.

Rainford said it will be a new experience for many at home, getting to experience the funeral of a monarch and the coronation of a new one. He said he’s curious to see is what the United Kingdom will be like when he comes home after this year abroad, and how much has changed or become different.

“Sporting events this weekend have all been cancelled until I think the funeral. It’s just a bit unprecedented really, for this generation of people for 70 years.” Rainford said.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.