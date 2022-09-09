Avera Medical Minute
Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint

The Government Accountability Board released more than 20 documents Friday, relating to a nepotism complaint against Governor Kristi Noem.
The Government Accountability Board released more than 20 documents Friday, relating to a nepotism complaint against Governor Kristi Noem.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Government Accountability Board released more than 20 documents Friday, relating to a nepotism complaint against Governor Kristi Noem.

The release comes after the board announced its decision to partially dismiss and close its investigation last month, into whether the governor used heir office to help her daughter, Kassidy Peters, obtain certification for a real estate appraiser license.

Dakota News Now is looking through the documents. Please check back for updates.

