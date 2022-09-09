Fridays on the Plaza canceled today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fridays on the Plaza wraps up its summer run with a wet whimper.

Due to scattered showers and cooler temperatures today, we are canceling our final Fridays on the Plaza event of the summer.

A big thank you to all of the musicians and food trucks who participated this year.

And thank you to everyone who stopped by to enjoy Friday afternoons on the 12th Street Plaza.

We can’t wait to see you next year!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.