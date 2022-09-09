Harrisburg defeats Pierre in girls soccer

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hailee Christensen scored 6 goals in last Friday’s win over Washington. That was a school record and all of her tallies came in the first half of a 14-0 win. She picked up where she left off Thursday on the Tigers home field in a 6-1 win over Pierre. Christensen scored a pair of goals in the victory.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.