Harrisburg defeats Pierre in girls soccer
Tigers roar to 6-1 win over Governors
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hailee Christensen scored 6 goals in last Friday’s win over Washington. That was a school record and all of her tallies came in the first half of a 14-0 win. She picked up where she left off Thursday on the Tigers home field in a 6-1 win over Pierre. Christensen scored a pair of goals in the victory.
