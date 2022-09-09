Inflation of diesel prices will make harvest more expensive for farmers

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The corn is getting taller and farmers are preparing for harvest season, but the inflation of diesel prices might mean extra expenses.

While the record gas and diesel prices hit in June are slowly beginning to fall, the current average price of diesel in South Dakota is still up by nearly 50% from last year.

Brown County farmer, Craig Schaunaman, says he uses diesel most during harvest season.

“Harvest is probably, for us, our biggest demand on fuel. When you get three or four semis running, the combine and the grain cart, we can burn through the fuel. It’s just one of those necessary evils you’ve got to buy,” said Schaunaman.

Inflation is creating more costs for Schaunaman in other areas too.

“It not only affects what we do, but our inputs. Everything we get delivered here, now you’re getting fuel surcharges and different things like that. So, the impact goes beyond what we consume, it’s also what we have brought into the farm,” said Schaunaman.

The price of commodities, like corn, is also up in part to the demand from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

”The commodity prices have remained strong this year, and I think there’s a lot of things leading up to that. There’s a demand out there. I think the war has created some of that demand or the lack of certainty where people are going to get their commodities from worldwide,” said Schaunaman.

Schaunaman says he’s hoping the profits made from harvest are enough to cover what he’ll have to spend on diesel.

”Are the commodity prices going to offset it? We hope so, but you never know until the end and see what kind of crop you really do get,” said Schaunaman.

Based on current conditions, farmers in the area are expecting to get in the field to begin harvest around the beginning of October.

