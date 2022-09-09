Jefferson and Lincoln bring talented teams to Saturday’s Presidents Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd game of Saturday’s Presidents Bowl has the potential to be a dandy. The Lincoln offense is very diverse and the Patriots can score in a wide variety of ways with a still very young, but talented team...

And they’re up against a very explosive Jefferson team that has the most exciting combination in the state with Ashley to Wilde. This team has come a long way in just over a year and the run game has made the big difference this season for Vince Benedetto.

Benedetto says, ”Last year we were trying to create because we struggled on offense. Now it’s like we know what we’re good at and we’re going to do what we do. Griffin’s going to get open running the routes that Griffin’s used to running. So being more simple has let those kids play faster and I think it’s opened our offense up. The biggest thing for us is that we have a run game now.”

Lincoln Head Coach Jared Fredenburg says, ”I think offensively we’re dangerous. Our defense is going to be pretty good. We have a lot of seniors on our defense and so I just like the way we play right now .”

Based on what we’ve seen so far this fall, this has all the makings of a shootout at the OK Corral Saturday night. And you can watch the Presidents Bowl games on our live streak of Metro Sports from Howard Wood Field. 3:30 Roosevelt vs. Washington and 7:00 Jefferson vs. Lincoln.

