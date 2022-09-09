Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.

A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent.

Harris was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released. His attorney says Harris is also due another $21 million in interest, which has been accruing since initial legal action was taken in 2016.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Update: Toddler found dead in Clark car
Casey's and Busch partner for Breakfast Beer Cheese pizza
Casey’s celebrates 21 years of breakfast pizza with specialty add-on
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal two-car crash in Edmunds County
Fire on I-29
Lincoln County Deputies respond to box truck on fire on I-29

Latest News

Checking in on the Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown
Checking in on the Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown
Checking in on the Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown
Checking in on the Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown
The Government Accountability Board released more than 20 documents Friday, relating to a...
Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint
A summertime favorite returns this summer. After a two-year absence, we’re bringing back...
Fridays on the Plaza canceled today