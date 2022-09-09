Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Officials warn parents to look out for fentanyl that looks like candy

The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be weary of, showing fentanyl pressed in...
The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be weary of, showing fentanyl pressed in multiple colors, giving it a candy-like appearance.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (Gray New) – Officials in Florida are warning parents nationwide to be cautious of products that look like candy but actually contain drugs.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said with Halloween around the corner, it’s not too early to be on the lookout for these deceptive products.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be wary of, showing fentanyl pressed in multiple colors, giving it a candy-like appearance.

“Not only does this make it easier for kids to hide drugs from their parents, but it also makes it more likely for unknowing kids (or even adults) to consume the drugs believing it is candy,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

If you believe your child has ingested something they shouldn’t have, officials say to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Update: Toddler found dead in Clark car
Casey's and Busch partner for Breakfast Beer Cheese pizza
Casey’s celebrates 21 years of breakfast pizza with specialty add-on
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal two-car crash in Edmunds County
Fire on I-29
Lincoln County Deputies respond to box truck on fire on I-29

Latest News

There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.
Just add water: Kellogg’s launches new cereal
Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta.
Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot