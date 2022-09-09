Sanford International brings a different experience with Champions Tour players

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Believe it or not the Sanford International is next week at Minnehaha Country Club. All the big names will be back along with rookie like Padraig Harrington who’s off to a great start on the Champions Tour.

For brand new Tournament Director Davis Trosin, he’s extra excited knowing that the tournament will get at least 2 more years after signing an extension with the club. It’s the biggest sporting event this state has ever hosted. And there’s something extra special about hanging out with the senior players.

Trosin says, ”And it feels like they appreciate the game more, they respect the traditions of the game more. And to be able to have those Ryder Cup stories, those Presidents Cup stories, those old Masters stories talking about before the Tiger era, it was the golden age. And to be able to have those guys here talking about that, you can really feel the intimacy with the PGA Tour Champions events.”

Festivities start Monday, the actual tournament goes from Friday thru Sunday with Darren Clarke back to defend his title along with all 3 other past champions and big names like John Daly and Fred Couples.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.