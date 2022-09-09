Avera Medical Minute
Scattered showers, much cooler

Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few bands of light to moderate rain moving through the region this morning. The rain will continue to move to the east as we head through the rest of our Friday morning. We should get a little break through the late morning and early afternoon before more rain chances later on today into tonight, especially in the southeast. It will be much cooler today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will still be a little breezy for some with north wind gusts around 30 mph.

A few showers could linger into early Saturday, especially south and east of Sioux Falls. Otherwise, we should start to clear out but we’ll be staying cool. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s again. Despite plenty of sunshine heading into Sunday, it looks like we’ll stay in the low to mid 70s for highs.

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like we’ll be staying mostly dry. We’ll start off the week with highs in the 70s, but we’ll very quickly jump back into the low to mid 80s for highs with another chance of rain by next Friday.

Dakota News Now weather page

