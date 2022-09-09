Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Scattered Showers, Much Cooler

Fall-like Weather for the Weekend
Rain on the Way
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few bands of light to moderate rain moving through the region this morning. The rain will continue to move to the east as we head through the rest of our Friday morning. We should get a little break through the late morning and early afternoon before more rain chances later on today into tonight, especially in the southeast. It will be much cooler today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will still be a little breezy for some with north wind gusts around 30 mph.

A few showers could linger into early Saturday, especially south and east of Sioux Falls. Otherwise, we should start to clear out but we’ll be staying cool. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s again. Despite plenty of sunshine heading into Sunday, it looks like we’ll stay in the low to mid 70s for highs.

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like we’ll be staying mostly dry. We’ll start off the week with highs in the 70s, but we’ll very quickly jump back into the low to mid 80s for highs with another chance of rain by next Friday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Update: Toddler found dead in Clark car
Casey's and Busch partner for Breakfast Beer Cheese pizza
Casey’s celebrates 21 years of breakfast pizza with specialty add-on
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal two-car crash in Edmunds County
Fire on I-29
Lincoln County Deputies respond to box truck on fire on I-29

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Cooler with Scattered Showers
Cooler Air on the Way
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
One More Hot Day