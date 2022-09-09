South Dakota Attorney General recuses self from Noem complaint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo has referred an ethics complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem to a different office following concerns of potential conflict of interest.

Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie will now lead the investigation into the complaint, according to a release issued by Vargo Friday.

The complaint, filed by former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, alleges Noem misused the state airplane. The South Dakota Government Accountability Board previously considered the complaint, and advanced it to the Attorney General’s Office for further review.

Vargo was appointed by Noem after Ravnsborg was removed from office for his role in a crash where he struck and killed a pedestrian. A bipartisan group of state lawmakers asked Vargo to recuse himself from the investigation due to Noem’s involvement.

