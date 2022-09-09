Thursday’s HS Volleyball features top 2 teams in Class B along with SFC and game at Pentagon
Warner vs. NW, Top-ranked SFC and Jefferson vs. Lincoln at Pentagon
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MELLETTE and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top 2 Class “B” teams had a regular season match-up in Mellette Thursday night as #1 Warner put a perfect record on the line against the #2 Wildcats of Northwestern. Lauren and Kyra Marcuson each had 17 kills for the Monarchs in a 3-1 win. They improved to 10-0. Ella Haven had 17 kills for the 2nd-ranked Wildcats.
The #1 SF Christian Chargers in Class “A” hosted West Central. Ellie Lems had 10 kills to lead the Chargers to a 3-0 sweep.
And in Class “AA” #3 Jefferson took on Lincoln at the Sanford Pentagon as part of volleyball week. The Cavaliers won the match 3-0 but all 3 sets came down to the wire.
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.