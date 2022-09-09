Vikings captain CJ Ham is happy to play whatever role the team needs

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota Vikings continue to work hard to grow together as a new team under a new head coach.

Kevin O’Connell isn’t expecting miracles overnight knowing that his team is trying to learn a new system while also getting to know what their new leader is all about. Basically it’s building chemistry.

CJ Ham says, ”Whatever it is I’m ready to do it. That’s really it. That’s the name of the game with my position. I’ve always kind of played all over the place a little bit and you know we have some really really smart coaches who go out here and dial things up and make it hard for anybody to match up with us. So I’m excited for whatever roe that is.”

The Vikings open up at home against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday with Ham as one of the team’s captains.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.