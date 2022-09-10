Avera Medical Minute
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, South Dakota
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sherrif has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg.

It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office declined to provide any additional details at this time but added that a briefing is expected to take place at Liberty Elementary.

