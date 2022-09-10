First Alert Forecast: A comfortable, dry weekend ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weekend overall is looking pleasant after a mostly overcast and cool Friday with everyone seeing rain showers at times.

Higher pressure is moving in while the cold front slowly trudges east. This will keep clouds around for the southeastern hometowns with a mostly clear sky northwest of Sioux Falls. Winds will be light out of the north and northwest with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s, which is a few degrees below average for this time of the year.

It’ll be a clear and calm night tonight and it will be chilly as well with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of fog could be possible overnight.

The next few days after looks good with a sunny to mostly sunny sky with light winds overall. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s through Tuesday with more 80s in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

The chances for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return by Wednesday night and will continue at times through Friday night. Highs will be mostly in the 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

