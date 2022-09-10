Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

First Alert Forecast: A comfortable, dry weekend ahead

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weekend overall is looking pleasant after a mostly overcast and cool Friday with everyone seeing rain showers at times.

Higher pressure is moving in while the cold front slowly trudges east. This will keep clouds around for the southeastern hometowns with a mostly clear sky northwest of Sioux Falls. Winds will be light out of the north and northwest with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s, which is a few degrees below average for this time of the year.

It’ll be a clear and calm night tonight and it will be chilly as well with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of fog could be possible overnight.

The next few days after looks good with a sunny to mostly sunny sky with light winds overall. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s through Tuesday with more 80s in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

The chances for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return by Wednesday night and will continue at times through Friday night. Highs will be mostly in the 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
The Government Accountability Board released more than 20 documents Friday, relating to a...
Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
South Dakota Attorney General recuses himself from investigation into Noem complaint
Casey's and Busch partner for Breakfast Beer Cheese pizza
Casey’s celebrates 21 years of breakfast pizza with specialty add-on

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Showers Linger Through Tonight
Beautiful Weekend Incoming
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Cooler with Scattered Showers