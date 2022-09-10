FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Rock Rapids!

ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) - Two top ranked teams.

Two top flight quarterbacks.

Two high octane offenses.

ALL in one game!

A cross class shootout was on deck between West Sioux (ranked #1 in Iowa’s class 1A) and Central Lyon (ranked #3 in Iowa’s class 2A), and our fourth stop of the Football Friday Tailgate Tour took us to Rock Rapids to preview the big game!

In the video viewer above hear we talk to Central Lyon and get the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s Pick! Below we talk to West Sioux and get a taste of a big tailgate being put on by Frontier Bank and the Lyon County Cattleman’s Club!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.