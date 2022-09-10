Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-9-22)

Featuring 14 games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
Highlights from prep football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A soggy night from Mother Nature couldn’t rain on our fourth edition Football Friday’s parade of highlights!

Click on the video viewer to check out all the results, action and FUN from the week in prep football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota featuring highlights from 14 games:

-O’Gorman @ Tea

-Harrisburg @ RC Stevens

-Watertown @ Yankton

-West Central @ Madison

-Hot Springs @ Dell Rapids

-Dakota Valley @ SF Christian

-Canton @ Lennox

-Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan @ Parker

-Jim River @ Mount Vernon/Plankinton

-Parkston @ Hanson

-West Sioux @ Central Lyon

-Sioux Center @ West Lyon

-Jackson County Central @ Luverne

-Madelia @ Hills-Beaver Creek

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Update: Toddler found dead in Clark car
Casey's and Busch partner for Breakfast Beer Cheese pizza
Casey’s celebrates 21 years of breakfast pizza with specialty add-on
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal two-car crash in Edmunds County
gavel
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million

Latest News

Checking out a big tailgate before the West Sioux-Central Lyon game
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Rock Rapids!
Sanford International features strong field in 5th annual next week
Sanford International brings a different experience with Champions Tour players
Saturday night's Presidents Bowl game features 2 exciting teams in Jefferson and Lincoln
Jefferson and Lincoln bring talented teams to Saturday’s Presidents Bowl
Warner, SFC and Jefferson all victorious Thursday night in girls volleyball
Thursday’s HS Volleyball features top 2 teams in Class B along with SFC and game at Pentagon